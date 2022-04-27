Which glitter lipstick is best?

While all that glitters may not be gold, adding glitter to your lips smacks of glamor. While you can apply loose cosmetic glitter with a brush, the process requires a lot of patience and skill. Instead, opt for convenience with a lipstick formulated with glitter.

These lipsticks range from a subtle shimmer to full-on Studio 54 glitz. You can also find a clear one to layer over your favorite shade of lipstick or to wear alone. For an opaque glitter lipstick, Gerard Cosmetics Glitter Lipstick is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a glitter lipstick

Opaque vs. clear

Glitter lipsticks come in opaque and clear solid formulas.

Opaque lipsticks are highly pigmented and add color to the lip in addition to glitter.

are highly pigmented and add color to the lip in addition to glitter. Clear formulas go on sheer while depositing glitter onto the lips, adding metallic flecks to your natural lip color.

Some are marketed as balms and contain lip-nourishing ingredients as well.

Colors

Opaque glitter lipstick is widely available in pink, red, purple, gold and silver. Clear glitter lipsticks may contain silver, gold, pink or confetti sparkles. You can also find glitter lipsticks in nude shades as well as unconventional colors, such as blue, black or green. To heighten the look for a night out, pair glitter lipstick with an eye glitter.

Liquid lipsticks

In addition to bullets, glitter lipsticks come in liquid form. These formulas come in a tube with a doe-foot applicator. They are often marketed as “metallic” liquid lipstick. They contain glitter, which can range from a subtle shimmer to more defined flecks. Mostly, they have a glossy sheen but you can also find matte finishes.

Glitter material

The glitter in makeup is cosmetic grade, meaning it is safe for use on the lips. It is most often made of tinted metal, such as aluminum, which is then covered in plastic or plant cellulose. It is generally cut smaller than craft glitter and has smoother edges.

Glitter size

The size of the glitter can vary from more refined, which gives the lip a gilded look, to a chunkier size, which gives the lip a more sequined mirror-ball appearance. While chunkier glitter has a bolder effect, it can feel gritty on the lip.

What to look for in a quality glitter lipstick

Finish

Glitter lipsticks come in a variety of finishes.

Sheer and translucent lipsticks add a subtle tint of base color (in addition to the glitter’s color) or none at all and have a glossy finish.

add a subtle tint of base color (in addition to the glitter’s color) or none at all and have a glossy finish. Creamy lipsticks have a satin finish, plus the glitter’s added shimmer.

have a satin finish, plus the glitter’s added shimmer. Matte lipsticks have a flat finish with no shine, except for the glitter flecks in the formula.

Color-changing

Some clear glitter lipsticks contain color-changing technology that goes on clear but changes tint in reaction to your skin’s pH levels. This customized color goes with your complexion. Typically the shade looks natural, such as a pink or rose hue.

Long wear

Select a glitter lipstick with a long-wear formula if you want it to stay on all day or during a night out at the club or a party. Long-wear lipstick will stay put when you eat or drink, and shouldn’t kiss off. These formulas are often matte and liquid, which can be drying, but you won’t need to reapply as often.

Hydrating ingredients

Lipsticks with added moisturizing ingredients hydrate your lips. Lipstick can be drying, so look for one with vitamin E for natural hydration. If you tend toward dry or cracked lips, avoid matte finishes and liquid lipsticks, and opt for a glitter balm instead.

Vegan

Many lipsticks have hidden animal products in their formulas, such as beeswax, lanolin (derived from wool) and carmine (derived from beetles). Additionally, metallic formulas can contain fish scales. Look for glitter lipsticks labeled vegan if you don’t consume animal-derived ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on glitter lipstick

Glitter lipsticks range between $4-$20. Luxury cosmetic brands can cost up to $58.

Glitter lipstick FAQ

Can I use regular glitter on my lips?

A. If you’re applying loose glitter with a brush, only use cosmetic glitter. Unlike craft glitter, cosmetic glitter is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use on your mouth. All glitter lipsticks contain cosmetic glitter.

Can I wear an opaque glitter lipstick over regular lipstick?

A. Yes, for added dimension and coverage, apply glitter lipstick over your favorite shade. For example, apply red lipstick as a base and then layer an opaque gold lipstick over it.

What’s the best glitter lipstick to buy?

Top glitter lipstick

Gerard Cosmetics Glitter Lipstick

What you need to know: This authentic glitter lipstick turns your mouth into a shining disco ball.

What you’ll love: The glitter in this lipstick is real and visible. It comes in three sparkly colors: gold, silver and red. It can be applied over regular lipstick and stays on all day.

What you should consider: The solid lipstick can break somewhat easily, and many consumers question whether it’s worth the price

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glitter lipstick for the money

Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick

What you need to know: It’s drugstore-priced, yet it changes color according to your pH levels.

What you’ll love: It goes on sheer, then darkens to a natural rosy or red hue. The tiny sparkles are subtle. The formula glides smoothly onto your lips with a finish that’s glossy but not sticky.

What you should consider: While the scent smells pleasant, the lipstick tastes bad to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Winky Lux Glimmer Balm

What you need to know: This color-changing lip balm comes in two shades: Rose and Unicorn.

What you’ll love: The tint changes color according to your pH levels for a natural-looking shade. The glitter is subtle and goes on smooth. The formula is hydrating and perfect for everyday wear.

What you should consider: For some, it has a chemical taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

