After applying your dry shampoo, let the product sit for two minutes before massaging it into your hair with your fingers.

Which dry shampoos for dark hair are best?

If you have dark hair, you may need to consider many factors when shopping for dry shampoo. These include color, ingredients, application, formula and whether a white residue will hang around in your hairstyle.

If you are shopping for a high-quality dry shampoo for dark hair, the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is a top choice. Although not explicitly formulated for brunettes, it is different from other dry shampoos in that it contains a powder that absorbs oil from your hair, as well as a molecule that removes the powder itself. This effectively washes your hair without leaving any white residue.

What to know before you buy a dry shampoo for dark hair

Ingredients

Dry shampoos use various ingredients to absorb oil and dirt from your hair, though cornstarch and rice starch are the most common. Cornstarch may be too heavy if you have fine or easily weighed-down hair. In this case, choose a dry shampoo that uses rice starch or tapioca powder. If you suffer from sensitive skin or an easily irritated scalp, you should also avoid any ingredients that are known allergens, including sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde and phthalates.

Application

Dry shampoo is sold in various forms, including aerosol, powder and mousse. Aerosol formulas are the quickest and easiest to use, as you just have to spray them onto your hair and massage in the product with your fingers. Powder formulas tend to have a lighter texture than aerosols, but they are also more likely to leave a white residue on dark hair.

What to look for in a quality dry shampoo for dark hair

Colors

The lingering appearance of white residue after the application is one of the most common concerns about using dry shampoo with dark hair. Most standard dry shampoos are white, so if it isn’t completely absorbed or you apply too much, a powdery white substance can remain and be difficult to remove. If you have dark hair and are worried about visible residue, you should choose a dry shampoo that sprays on clear or a tinted product made specifically for brunettes.

Fragrance

Dry shampoos will often include a fragrance or scent to get rid of unpleasant odors and make your hair smell fresh and clean. This is simply a matter of preference for most people. There are a lot of scent options available depending on what you like. However, if you are sensitive to synthetic odors or your scalp is prone to irritation, you should select a dry shampoo that does not include any harsh or unnatural fragrances.

How much you can expect to spend on dry shampoo for dark hair

As with all high-quality hair and beauty products, the price of dry shampoo can vary substantially from brand to brand. You can typically expect to pay $5-$30 per bottle.

Dry shampoo for dark hair FAQ

How do you apply dry shampoo?

A. Spray your dry shampoo from at least 6 inches away from your hair in order to disperse the product evenly. Only spray your dry shampoo onto the areas of your hair that are dirty or oily, not your entire head. Your hair will start absorbing the product within about 2 minutes after application. Then, use your fingers or a brush to massage the dry shampoo into your hair. Always remember to shake your dry shampoo spray before using it.

Can using dry shampoo damage your hair?

A. Dry shampoo is not a long-term solution for washing your hair, and you should not use it for more than 2 days in a row. Extended use of dry shampoo without breaks can lead to scalp irritation and hair breakage.

What are the best dry shampoos for dark hair to buy?

Top dry shampoo for dark hair

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This dry shampoo is not specifically for dark hair, but it is still the top pick for its unique formula. It contains powders that absorb your hair’s oil and dirt, plus an exclusive molecule that removes the powder itself.

What you’ll love: It refreshes and conditions hair to maintain softness and shine. It effectively washes your hair while leaving no white residue. The formula goes on invisible and neutralizes odor. It is vegan and free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and mineral oil.

What you should consider: This dry shampoo includes a light fragrance, which some users may wish to avoid with sensitive skin. It’s also one of the pricier options.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Top dry shampoo for dark hair for the money

Batiste Hint of Color Dry Shampoo – Brunette

What you need to know: This dry shampoo is lightly tinted, specifically for brunettes and redheads.

What you’ll love: It absorbs dirt and grease while adding volume and texture. Another darker tinted color is available for those with very dark or black hair.

What you should consider: It includes fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

MoroccanOil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

What you need to know: This dry shampoo for dark brunettes uses rice starch to absorb oil and product buildup. It includes argan oil to hydrate and nourish your hair.

What you’ll love: It is free from harsh chemicals including sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and mineral oil.

What you should consider: It includes a light fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

