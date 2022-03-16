Which foot peel is best?

It’s impressive how quickly our feet become rough and calloused. Before you know it, your feet start to crack, peel and flake. This can be uncomfortable or downright painful. Many find the process unsightly as well. Using a foot peel is a simple and effective way to maintain your feet’s health and beauty.

The best foot peel is the Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask. It fits up to men’s size 11 feet and is comparable to salon-level treatments.

What to know before you buy a foot peel

How to use a foot peel

Using a foot peel is easy, but time-consuming. First, wash and dry your feet. Then open the packaging, add the peeling solution to the included plastic booties and tightly secure the booties on your feet. Remove them after the time specified on the box and rinse and dry your feet. Optionally, you can apply some lotion. Most peels also require you to soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes once a day until peeling is complete.

Application

Application refers to how long an application takes and what it covers.

Time: Most foot peels require being applied for at least one hour, with many requiring 90 minutes.

Most foot peels require being applied for at least one hour, with many requiring 90 minutes. Coverage: All foot peels cover the basics — removal of dead skin. Some are specially formulated to work on tough, thick calluses. Others offer light formulas for simple jobs or sensitive skins.

Booties

The booties included in most foot peels are one-size-fits-all. Some of the largest booties fit up to a men’s size 11. Some can be narrow enough to not fit wider feet.

Most offer some way to tightly secure the bootie around the foot. Those that don’t may need to be covered by socks to keep them in place. In many cases, wearing socks over the booties also lets you walk around during application.

Quantity

Foot peels typically come in packages with at least two rounds worth of treatment, though others only have one round. Bigger packages cost less per treatment, a boon for those who require several treatments to counteract the toughest skins.

What to look for in a quality foot peel

Ingredients

Foot peels are chiefly made from acids, with botanicals and vitamins being common additions.

Acids: Most peels use one or a combination of glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids. These are what cause the skin to peel.

Most peels use one or a combination of glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids. These are what cause the skin to peel. Botanicals: Botanicals either aid the health of your feet and skin or add scent to the solution. Aloe vera and oils commonly serve both functions.

Botanicals either aid the health of your feet and skin or add scent to the solution. Aloe vera and oils commonly serve both functions. Vitamins: Vitamins also aid the health of your feet and skin. A and E are commonly used.

Scent

Most foot peels add scents to make the application process more bearable. Fruity scents are the most common since fruit-based acids are used for function. Lavender is equally popular. There are also scentless peels available.

How much you can expect to spend on a foot peel

Individual foot peels can cost as little as $10 or less, though better options may cost up to $20. Packages with more than one treatment cost up to $40, though most top out at $30.

Foot peel FAQ

Do foot peels interact with nail polish?

A. Yes and no. Nail polish won’t cause any dangerous reactions with the ingredients in a foot peel. However, the peeling solution will likely fade or entirely remove the polish. If you time it right, you can use this to your advantage by stripping both dead skin and polish in one go.

How long does it take before I see results?

A. That depends on your foot peel. Some solutions are powerful enough to cause peeling to start in as little as three days. Others can take up to two weeks for peeling to begin. Your skin can be completely peeled between one to four weeks.

Can using a foot peel be dangerous?

A. Yes, there are several circumstances where using a foot peel can be dangerous. If your feet have any open wounds, including ingrown toenails, do not use a foot peel. If you have any skin conditions, like eczema, psoriasis and athlete’s foot, don’t use a foot peel either. You also shouldn’t use them when pregnant or nursing.

What are the best foot peels to buy?

Top foot peel

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

What you need to know: This peel is comparable to a salon-level treatment.

What you’ll love: It’s available in aloe vera, peppermint and tea tree scents. It exfoliates and hydrates skin while beginning the peeling process. The boots fit up to men’s size 11 feet. Application time is only one hour. The company doesn’t engage in animal testing.

What you should consider: It’s a little on the pricey side. It can take up to two weeks for peeling to begin. Some consumers received expired boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foot peel for the money

Sunatoria Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask

What you need to know: This peel is affordable without sacrificing quality.

What you’ll love: It comes in aloe vera, orange and strawberry scents. It uses only natural ingredients. Peeling begins in as little as three days. Final results are seen in one to two weeks. Dermatological testing found little evidence of adverse reactions, including on sensitive skin.

What you should consider: The boots run narrow; they may not fit those with wider feet. It isn’t as effective on thick calluses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dermora Foot Peel Mask

What you need to know: This peel covers a large range of skin issues.

What you’ll love: It’s lavender scented. It’s made from only natural ingredients. The boots fit up to a men’s size 11. The company doesn’t engage in animal testing and offers a money-back guarantee if no results are seen within two weeks. It’s safe for use once a month.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricier side. Some consumers had strong allergic reactions, and others saw little or no results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

