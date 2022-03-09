Which eyelash glues are best?

False lashes are the quickest, easiest way to get lush, flirty lashes for special occasions or just everyday wear. But if you’re having trouble keeping your falsies in place all day, it may be time to upgrade your eyelash glue.

Eyelash glue is a skin-safe adhesive that can attach strip lashes and individual lashes to your lash line. While specific ingredients vary from formula to formula, nearly all lash glues contain acrylate copolymers that provide the tackiness that holds the lashes in place. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use eyelash glue that’s less likely to irritate, the Duo Brush-On Lash Adhesive is an excellent option.

What to know before you buy an eyelash glue

Application

Some eyelash glues come in a squeeze tube, so you can dispense a small amount of the adhesive on the back of your hand or another surface and dip the false lash band into the glue. You can also use a small brush or toothpick to spread the adhesive carefully along the lashes.

Other eyelash glues come in tubes with a brush applicator built into the cap. Then, you can brush the adhesive along the false eyelash band and spread it from edge to edge.

Both types of eyelash glue work well for applying false eyelashes. If you’re new to applying falsies, though, a brush-on lash adhesive formula is typically the easiest to use. You’ll waste less product with a brush-on glue, too.

Color

Eyelash glue is usually available in two color options: clear and black.

Clear eyelash glue is white when first dispensed from its tube, but it dries to a clear, invisible finish. If you’re new to applying false lashes, a clear adhesive is usually the easiest to use because you don’t have to worry if you accidentally get some of the glue on your skin.

Black eyelash glue is black when applied and dries to a dark, satin-like finish. This adhesive helps conceal the false lashes’ band, especially with black eyeliner. If you want your falsies to look as natural as possible, black lash glue is your best bet. However, if you’re new to using false lashes, it’s much easier to make mistakes with black adhesive because the glue is visible wherever you apply it.

Latex-free

Many eyelash glue formulas contain latex because it helps increase the glue’s resistance to oil and water, so your false lashes stay in place all day. However, if you have a latex allergy, using a lash glue that contains latex can cause itching, swelling and other irritation.

Fortunately, you can find plenty of latex-free eyelash glues that are less likely to irritate the skin. They generally don’t provide as firm a grip on the skin as formulas with latex, but there are other benefits to using latex-free glue. These adhesives dry down to a moist finish, so you can reposition the lashes throughout the day if necessary.

What to look for in a quality eyelash glue

Wear time

A high-quality eyelash glue should keep your false lashes in place for at least 12 hours, but some formulas offer longer wear times. For example, you can find adhesives that secure your lashes for up to 24 hours.

Remember that latex-free eyelash glues typically don’t offer the longest wear times because they don’t dry as completely as formulas with latex. But they’ll usually secure your lashes for at least 12 hours.

Waterproof

While most eyelash glues can withstand some moisture, some formulas are fully waterproof. They stay adhesive even if you’re sweating, crying or out in the rain. Some lash glues can even withstand swimming. These formulas stay adhesive for longer than regular lash glues, so they can sometimes keep your lashes in place for a couple of days.

Comfort

Even if you don’t have a latex allergy, you may find latex-free eyelash glues more comfortable to wear if you have sensitive skin. Some formulas even contain ingredients meant to soothe the skin, such as chamomile or aloe, that help provide more comfortable wear.

Cruelty-free

Many eyelash glues feature cruelty-free formulas. That means the adhesives aren’t tested on animals. Some brands don’t even use suppliers that practice animal testing, so none of the individual ingredients are tested on animals either. You can usually tell if a lash glue is cruelty-free if there’s a bunny symbol on its packaging.

How much you can expect to spend on an eyelash glue

Eyelash glues usually cost $3-$25. You can find effective formulas in both clear and dark versions for $3-$10, but you’ll usually pay $12-$25 for a waterproof adhesive.

Eyelash glue FAQ

What’s the shelf life of eyelash glue?

A. Eyelash glue usually lasts about three months. However, if you store your glue in a cool, dry location and shake it well before using it, you can sometimes get up to six months of use from it. If you notice that the glue has started to separate or take on a strange odor, though, it’s time to toss it.

How do I remove eyelash glue?

A. Depending on the formula and how long it’s been on your skin, you can sometimes just peel off the adhesive from the edges. If it doesn’t lift up easily, pressing a towel you’ve dampened with warm water to the area can often help loosen the glue. If there’s still some residue left behind, you can use an eye makeup remover or oil-based cleanser to take it off.

What’s the best eyelash glue to buy?

Top eyelash glue

DUO Brush-On Lash Adhesive

What you need to know: Thanks to its easy-to-use, latex-free formula, this surprisingly affordable lash adhesive has been a favorite among makeup artists and amateurs for years.

What you’ll love: It’s latex- and formaldehyde-free and contains vitamins A, C and E, making it excellent for sensitive skin. It features a brush-on applicator and a clear formula to make it easy for beginners to use. The formula is waterproof, too.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyelash glue for the money

KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive

What you need to know: This budget-friendly lash adhesive is latex-free but still provides a super stronghold.

What you’ll love: The formula doesn’t contain latex or formaldehyde. It contains skin-soothing aloe. The brush-on applicator allows for a mess-free application. It dries clear for easy application and works well for reusable false lashes.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that the glue can get clumpy if you apply too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eylure 18 Hour Clear Finish Lash Glue

What you need to know: This long-wearing eyelash adhesive dries quickly, making it easy to apply your lashes in a hurry.

What you’ll love: It dries to a completely clear finish and provides up to 18 hours of wear. It doesn’t contain any latex or formaldehyde, but it features green tea and bamboo to soothe the skin. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that false lashes can start to come loose at the edges before the end of the night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews.

