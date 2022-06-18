Which baby bubble bath is best?

A good bubble bath can help to strike the perfect balance between a practical bathing moment and a playfully fun time. Finding the right bubble bath can be a complex mission since many factors are at play, such as skin sensitivity, bubbles, ingredients and more.

For a natural choice from a trusted brand, consider The Honest Company Tear-Free Bubble Bath. The product is gentle and tear-free, and the company has decided to err on the side of caution and make the best ingredient selection.

What to know before you buy a baby bubble bath

Picking out a bubble bath can be challenging, as you have to consider both what will be entertaining and fun for your baby and what will be healthy for them. However, there are bubble baths that can do both.

The bubble factor

A bubble bath would not have got its name if it were not for the bubbles, so it is important to consider the bubble factor. Bubbles are enhanced by ingredients called surfactants, which lower the surface tension between two liquids, allowing the bubbles to stay connected to the surface of the water. The most common surfactant, sodium laureth sulfate, is a fairly strong chemical, so it may not be included in most formulas designed to be gentle on the skin.

If you opt for a gentler bubble bath, you can help the bubbles by applying them to the baby tub near the warm running water as it fills up, as the movement will help the bubbles form. The stronger the water pressure, the more bubbles you will get. Running the bubble bath under the showerhead is effective for this reason.

Scent

Children can get pretty smelly, so it is important to find a bubble bath to get them clean and smelling fresh. Some children struggle with strong artificial scents, while others don’t seem to mind them. Some artificial scents used in bubble baths can be tough on sensitive skin, so it is important to keep an eye out for what causes the scent in a particular formula.

If a bubble bath just uses the word “fragrance” and does not specify the source, it would be best to avoid it. The chemicals are not specified for a purpose — there is a high chance there are fragrant chemicals you do not want on your baby’s skin. If you want a scented bubble bath, try opting for one that uses natural and plant-based fragrances. Essential oils can be a good scent creator, though some children also react poorly to those. It is always safest to read product reviews to see if a particular bubble bath works well for children like yours.

Plant-based and organic

Plant-based ingredients are becoming more common, which is great for parents and babies with sensitive skin. However, as these types of products are more sought after, companies can sometimes be misleading in the way they present that information. For example, if you see “plant-based” on a bottle of bubble bath, read more closely to see if the whole formula is plant-based or just has a few natural ingredients.

Skin sensitivity and hypoallergenic

Baby skin is particularly sensitive, and some babies have stronger reactions than others. General skin sensitivity is usually triggered by harsh chemicals in bubble baths, such as parabens and phthalates. If your child has sensitive skin, opt for a formula that avoids these and other harsh chemicals.

“Hypoallergenic” as a term is more specific. If a product is labeled hypoallergenic, that means it lacks ingredients that are common allergens. Unfortunately, there is no government-regulated definition for what hypoallergenic refers to exactly, so it can show up on two labels with vastly different ingredients. Additionally, allergies are specific to certain individuals. As a result, one baby will react to something with which another baby will have no issue.

The best way to avoid an allergic reaction is to know what you’re allergic to and avoid that specific ingredient, but it can be hard to know specific allergies for most babies. Therefore, most parents opt for formulas with as few ingredients as possible but rich in plant-based ingredients to minimize potential risks.

Tear-free

Babies splash and play, and bubble bath is likely to get in their eyes, so you must find a bubble bath that will not hurt tremendously when that happens. Like hypoallergenic, tear-free is not a certification that products can acquire, so it’s hard to know what exactly a product means when it says it is tear-free. In general, the more diluted a product is, the more balanced its pH level is. Hence, the fewer harsh chemicals a bubble bath has, the less likely it is to irritate the eyes. Reading reviews for a specific product can help identify how successful it is at being “tear-free.”

Cruelty-free

Unlike other terms, cruelty-free is an objective standard that can be regulated. Cruelty Free International is an independent company that regulates cosmetic products, certifying that a product is free from animal cruelty with a leaping bunny logo. Cruelty Free International is a European-based company, so it may be hard to find products certified in other parts of the world. However, if you can find a product with the leaping bunny logo, you can rest at ease knowing that this organization regulates both the finished product and the individual ingredients.

Outside of this certification, there are other private companies that claim to do cruelty-free approvals. Still, this term is not regulated either, so a company may say their product is “cruelty-free” or “never tested on animals” and only refer to the finished product rather than the ingredients that went into it. As with other terms, extra research into a specific product can help ease your mind regarding animal testing.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby bubble bath

Overall, you can expect to spend $5-$20 on a bottle of bubble bath. Those costing less than $10 are often made from cheaper ingredients and may not be great for sensitive skin. Most customers should feel comfortable spending between $8-$15, as these formulas are usually a good combination of quality and affordability. However, if your baby has very sensitive skin or other specific needs, you may need to opt for a bubble bath that costs more than $15.

Baby bubble bath FAQ

Will bubble bath increase your baby’s risk of urinary tract infections?

A. Research studies haven’t reached clear conclusions so far. To be safe, limit the amount of time your child spends soaking in the tub and encourage them to urinate after bath time is over. If your baby is too young to communicate, but seems uncomfortable, remove them from the bath and gently clean their genital area just in case. Other advice suggests waiting until your child is 3 years old to use bubble baths.

Is it better to make or buy a bubble bath?

A. Making cosmetic products by hand can be a hassle for some parents, but if you have the time and ingredients, it can be a good way to know exactly what ingredients will be touching your baby’s skin. There are a lot of DIY bubble bath recipes out there, many of which are primarily natural and work for sensitive skin.

What’s the best baby bubble bath to buy?

Top baby bubble bath

The Honest Company Tear-Free Bubble Bath

What you need to know: This quality bubble bath from a trusted brand is made from plant-based ingredients for a natural and gentle clean with a pleasant scent.

What you’ll love: This delicate formula of plant-based ingredients is combined with essential oils for a natural fragrance. With no harsh or artificial additives, this is a stress-free choice for any parent. Moreover, the product is not tested on animals and makes nice bubbles.

What you should consider: Although it is designed to be tear-free, it may cause stinging if it gets in babies’ eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby bubble bath for the money

Johnson’s Bedtime Baby Bubble Bath

What you need to know: Made by a popular baby brand, this bubble bath is designed to relax the baby during bath time, often resulting in better sleep.

What you’ll love: Made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates and dyes, this pleasant smelling bubble bath contains NaturalCalm essences derived from plants. It has a calming effect on babies, and it’s hypoallergenic and tear-free.

What you should consider: Bubbles don’t last as long as other brands. Also, the pump is a bit awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Babyganics Bubble Bath, Chamomile Verbena (2-Pack)

What you need to know: If you have a baby with sensitive skin, this bubble bath is for you.

What you’ll love: This plant-based formula does not contain any synthetic ingredients or harsh chemicals, is never tested on animals and is gentle even for babies prone to rashes and irritation. Even the fragrance is plant-based.

What you should consider: The scent is a bit faint, and the bubbles don’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

