Gift cards: a joy to give and to receive

In this age of environmental awareness, a gift card has become an in-demand option that lets the recipient choose the specific product or experience, ensuring there is little to no waste. Instead of guessing which smart home device someone needs or hoping you bought the right model cricut, a gift card puts ultimate control in the hands of the recipient.

Why gift cards have become so popular over the last few years

If people don’t already own something, they know they can get it on demand (without even leaving their home). That makes it increasingly difficult to buy gifts. Before the pandemic, purchasing an experiential gift was a great idea. Even though we are getting very close to the way we lived in 2019, we are not quite there yet. Individuals can still be a little hesitant about trying something where they might be exposed to a crowd. Therefore, gift cards have become an increasingly popular option.

Gift cards can be personal

One stigma of giving a gift card is it isn’t very personal. And while it is true that a gift card can be good for someone you don’t know that well, it can be even better for someone you are very close to. Purchasing a gift card to the right store helps someone get something they’ve been saving up for. It also reveals you know and understand their interests. And, since gift cards are printed out or sent via email, they are easy to customize with a personal message. Some online gift cards even let you attach your own video message, and it’s hard to get more personal than that.

Best holiday gift cards

Amazon Gift Card

If you aren’t sure what to get or you want your recipient to have a large choice of options, an Amazon gift card is ideal.

Sold by Amazon

Best Buy Gift Card

Best Buy is best for all types of electronic devices, whether it is laptops, tablets, computers, toys, appliances, cameras or entertainment tech.

Sold by Best Buy

Target Gift Card

At Target, your recipient can cash in a gift card for furniture, electronics, toys, home goods, personal care items or even food.

Sold by Target

Home Depot Gift Card

If your recipient wants to tackle a home improvement project, a Home Depot gift card is the best option.

Sold by Home Depot

Kohl’s Gift Card

If you give a Kohl’s gift card, you are unlocking access to products at the largest department store chain in the U.S. It gives your recipient an incredibly wide variety of choices.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ulta Beauty Gift Card

Ulta knows beauty. Giving a gift card to this retailer is the right choice for someone who enjoys self-pampering and always wants to look their best.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card

For athletes or fitness enthusiasts, the best gift card to give is one from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sephora Gift Card

Not only does Sephora offer a broad range of personal care and beauty products from over 300 brands, the company has its own private label for unique, prestigious beauty products.

Sold by Sephora

Wayfair Gift Card

If it is for the home, Wayfair has just what you need. Anyone who takes pride in their living space will appreciate this gift card.

Sold by Wayfair

Golf Galaxy Gift Card

If there is a golfer on your holiday list, look no further than Golf Galaxy. It is the perfect gift card for them.

Sold by Golf Galaxy

Solo Stove Gift Card

Solo Stove offers a line of the best fire pits, pizza ovens and patio heaters that you can buy. Anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors will cherish a gift card to Solo Stove.

Sold by Solo Stove

