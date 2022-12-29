Treat yourself to some post-holiday cheer

Despite the predictions that inflation and other factors would dampen holiday spending, this year, once again, holiday sales were up from the previous year. Overall, however, spending slowed on nonessentials, such as earbuds and Coach bags, and increased on necessities, such as food and clothing.

But now that the holidays are over, it’s time to use those gift cards, grandparent cash and other sundry funds to treat yourself to something you’ve had your eye on. To help you out, these 12 self-gifts are still available at a must-buy-now-sized discount.

Post-Christmas deals you’ll love

Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker: 33% off

If you enjoy golfing, you will love the Bushnell Wingman GPS Golf Speaker. This handy device not only lets you listen to music on the golf course, but it also gives GPS distances from over 36,000 courses worldwide with the push of a button. Sold by Golf Galaxy

Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit: 30% off

The Mesa is from Solo Stove, one of the top fire pit manufacturers in the country. It works with pellets or wood, has a 360-degree airflow and delivers a smokeless fire, making it perfect for anyone who likes to camp or get together with friends to socialize outdoors. Sold by Solo Stove

JBL Tune 660 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones: 50% off

You can get up to 44 hours of noise-canceling music entertainment with these on-ear headphones from JBL. They are lightweight, foldable and offer hands-free calls and voice assistant support. Sold by Target

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 25-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell: 50% off

Working out with weights becomes increasingly important as you age. This set of adjustable dumbbells from NordicTrack lets you select exactly how much weight you need in 5-pound increments up to 25 pounds. It is a convenient, space-saving option that is easy to use. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer: 50% off

Best Buy’s Bella Pro Series of air fryers let you make comfort foods a little healthier. This 2-quart model has an adjustable temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees, an auto shut-off and an audible tone that lets you know your food is done. Sold by Best Buy

Ryobi OnePlus 18-Volt Cordless Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer (Tool Only): 69% off

This tool isn’t for paints. Instead, it lets you easily spray disinfectants, cleaning solutions and deodorizers. It utilizes electrostatic technology and features an adjustable turret selector for quick changes between 50-, 75- and 100-micron performance. Sold by Home Depot

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette: 50% off

Urban Decay has a palette of eyeshadows that has remarkable staying power, can be blended and has a tantalizing velvety texture. You get 12 shades, including terra cotta, turquoise and deep copper, that are inspired by California’s picturesque desert landscapes. Sold by Ulta Beauty

FurHaven Quilted Orthopedic Sofa Bed for Dogs: 62% off

It might sound like a dog bed isn’t for you, but ultimately it is. Not only can you make life better for your pet by giving it a comfortable, supported place to rest, but it means you get your own bed back, so you can have a more restful night’s sleep too. Sold by Wayfair

Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the most affordable and easiest to use streaming devices available. Just plug it in and you have access to over one million movies and TV episodes. The Alexa voice remote lets you search all of that content effortlessly just by using your voice. Sold by Amazon

Too Faced Yummy Gummy Makeup Set: 50% off

This limited edition Sephora makeup set is gummy-bear-themed. It comes with eight multi-finish eyeshadows, one blush and one lip balm. You can get a complete look that includes colors like Candy Crushin’ eyeshadow and vivid pink Yummy Bear blush and Lip Injection lip balm. Sold by Sephora

Men’s Sonoma Goods for Life Flannel Button-Down Shirt: 50% off

If you adore flannel, this retro, grunge-era offering from Sonoma Goods For Life is an excellent choice. The soft, red-and-black shirt features a slim fit, a button front and two pockets. Sold by Kohl’s

Pop Funko Star Wars: Across the Galaxy The Child: 38% off

Fans of Star Wars will love this collectible Across The Galaxy bobblehead. It is The Child, Grogu, and he’s using the Force to keep himself safe. This vinyl Amazon exclusive is approximately 4 inches tall and features impressive detail. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.