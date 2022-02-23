Which thermal underwear is best?

Whether you hunt, exercise outdoors, enjoy winter sports or just have to do yard work in the winter, cold weather can make it difficult to stay outside for long periods. Fortunately, thermal underwear can provide insulation beneath your clothing and keep you comfortably warm no matter how long you spend outdoors. If you’re looking for a high-quality set of thermal underwear with a comfortable slim fit, the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Recycled Waffle Thermal Underwear Set is the perfect option.

What to know before you buy a thermal underwear

Material

Thermal underwear is available in several different materials, which affect how insulating, moisture-wicking and easy to care for it is.

The most common thermal underwear materials are:

Cotton: Thermal underwear made with cotton is usually the most affordable and features a natural material that works well for sensitive skin. Cotton absorbs moisture easily, though, so it isn’t a good option for activities that make you sweat. Instead, cotton thermal underwear works best for activities where you won’t be moving much, such as taking in a sporting event or lounging around the house.

Wool: This material is also natural, as it comes from sheep. Wool wicks moisture though, so it can work well even if you're sweating. It's highly insulating, too, making it an effective option for lower temperatures. But wool can sometimes irritate the skin unless you opt for merino wool. It isn't as itchy as other types of wool, doesn't hold onto odors as readily and provides insulation even when wet.

Synthetic: This material usually contains a blend of polyester, nylon, spandex and other synthetic fabrics, wicks moisture and is highly insulating. It's also very durable and dries quickly. Synthetic thermal underwear is more affordable than wool options, but it can sometimes irritate sensitive skin.

Silk: Silk is also moisture-wicking, though it doesn't move moisture away as quickly as synthetic options. Silk is incredibly thin and soft against the skin, though, so it layers well under clothing.

Weight

Thermal underwear comes in several weights, which determines how insulating it is and what type of weather it’s suited for.

Ultra-lightweight: Ultra-lightweight thermal underwear is best for mild or cool temperatures.

Lightweight: Lightweight thermal underwear is best for moderately cold temperatures.

Midweight: Midweight thermal underwear is best for cold temperatures.

Heavyweight: Heavyweight thermal underwear is best for below-freezing temperatures.

What to look for in quality thermal underwear

Pieces

Thermal underwear comes in both individual pieces and full suits. Most people prefer to buy separate top and bottom pieces because you can mix and match. Based on your needs, you can also choose to wear only a thermal underwear top or thermal underwear bottoms.

It’s also easier to use the bathroom if you’re wearing separate thermal underwear pieces. If you wear a thermal underwear suit under your clothing, you’ll need to remove your top and pants to take the suit off when you need to go to the bathroom.

Design

Most thermal underwear tops have long sleeves, though you can find some with three-quarters and even short sleeves. The majority of the tops also have a crew neck to provide as much coverage under your clothing as possible. You can find some with a rounded neck, though, which is an ideal option if you don’t want your thermal underwear to be visible around your clothing.

Vents

If you’re buying thermal underwear to wear for exercise or winter sports like skiing or snowboarding, keep an eye out for vents. In most cases, vents are found in the armpits to promote better airflow. That can keep you from getting too hot and sweating during vigorous activities.

Color

Thermal underwear comes in many colors, so you can choose your favorite. Many people prefer light neutral shades like white, beige or gray, so you don’t have to worry about them showing through your clothing. Black, charcoal and navy thermal underwear can work well under darker clothing, though.

How much you can expect to spend on a thermal underwear

Thermal underwear usually costs between $10-$200, depending on the material and if it is one piece or two.

Thermal underwear FAQ

Can I wear thermal underwear as a base layer?

A. Absolutely. Thermal underwear and base layers are essentially the same things. They’re both designed to regulate your body temperature, move moisture away from the body and layer well under clothing. Both are stretchy, too, so they move with you during exercise, sports and other activities.

How should thermal underwear fit?

A. Thermal underwear should have a snug fit, sitting right up against your skin. That helps trap your body heat to keep you warm and allows the underwear to layer well under your clothing without looking bulky.

What is the best thermal underwear to buy?

Top thermal underwear

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Recycled Waffle Thermal Underwear Set

What you need to know: This thermal underwear set is simple, but it performs well and feels good against the skin, making it one of the best options on the market.

What you’ll love: It features a cotton/polyester blend that feels soft and comfortable against the skin. It has enough stretch to move easily with you. It works well as loungewear or under clothing for use outdoors. The crew neck and fitted wrists and ankles help trap body heat.

What you should consider: The pieces can run somewhat large, so you may need to go down a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top thermal underwear for money

Just Love Women’s Thermal Underwear Pajamas Set

What you need to know: This comfortable set is incredibly warm and highly effective at keeping you cozy at night.

What you’ll love: It features a cotton/polyester blend that traps heat and still feels soft on the skin. It offers effective moisture-wicking properties to keep you from getting sweaty. The pieces are machine washable.

What you should consider: While the set works well for lounging around the house, it’s too thick for layering under clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carhartt Men’s Force Midweight Class Thermal Base Layer Pant

What you need to know: These thermal pants are highly effective for wicking away moisture, making them an excellent option for exercise, sports and outdoor activities.

What you’ll love: These thermal pants work well underneath pants or shorts. The waffle pattern helps regulate your body heat even when you start to sweat. The pants have a nice stretch, so they move well with the body.

What you should consider: The legs are fairly short, so the pants may not fit if you’re over 6 feet tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

