Which LED floor lamp is best?

No matter what room you’re decorating in your home, the right floor lamp can illuminate the space, enhance the design and significantly impact the mood.

You have many choices, but LED floor lamps are safer, last longer and consume less energy than floor lamps with incandescent or fluorescent bulbs. Finding the right one for your space depends on the size and style of the room, but the best is the Brightech Helix LED Floor Lamp.

What to know before you buy an LED floor lamp

Benefits of LED lights

LED stands for light-emitting diode, and unlike regular lightbulbs that use filaments that can burn out, LED lights use electricity and emit light when a current passes through them. Because of the unique design, LED lights have the following benefits:

Low temperature : Heat sinks absorb the light produced by LED bulbs, which prevents them from overheating.

: Heat sinks absorb the light produced by LED bulbs, which prevents them from overheating. Long-lasting : The low temperature contributes to LED lights lasting up to 25% longer than incandescent lights.

: The low temperature contributes to LED lights lasting up to 25% longer than incandescent lights. Energy-efficient : LED lights use up to 75% less energy than incandescent lights while providing the same amount of light.

: LED lights use up to 75% less energy than incandescent lights while providing the same amount of light. Saves you money: Lighting is responsible for up to 15% of the average home’s electrical cost, so switching to LED lights can save you big over time.

Lighting is responsible for up to 15% of the average home’s electrical cost, so switching to LED lights can save you big over time. Safety : Given the low temperature, LED lights are safer than incandescent lights if left on for extended periods. They also don’t contain any ultraviolet rays, so they are safe for the eyes.

: Given the low temperature, LED lights are safer than incandescent lights if left on for extended periods. They also don’t contain any ultraviolet rays, so they are safe for the eyes. Better for the environment: Since LED lights consume less energy and last longer, they emit less carbon dioxide.

Uplighting vs. downlighting

When purchasing floor lamps, you typically have the following two choices:

Uplighting : This is when the light from the lamp is directed toward the ceiling. This can help improve the ambience of a room and is ideal for larger, more open spaces. If looking to add even more atmosphere to the space, consider LED candles.

: This is when the light from the lamp is directed toward the ceiling. This can help improve the ambience of a room and is ideal for larger, more open spaces. If looking to add even more atmosphere to the space, consider LED candles. Downlighting: This is when the light from the lamp is directed down toward the floor. It’s beneficial when you want more direct light or are performing more functional activities, such as reading. If you want a light for a smaller space, or your workstation, you might consider an LED desk lamp.

What to look for in a quality LED floor lamp

Color

LED lights can emit light in a range of colors, including white, blue, red, and green. Finding the best color light depends on the function of the space. Blues and white will keep you alert and are good for focus, while red and green can be more atmospheric.

Height

LED floor lamps vary in size, but most are between 50 and 72 inches tall. You might want to consider a shorter floor lamp if you plan to place it near a couch or chair. A good rule of thumb is to keep the bottom of the lampshade above the eye level of a seated person.

Lumens

Unlike watts that measure the energy of a light, LED lights are measured in lumens, which determine the brightness. A 100-watt lightbulb translates to 1,600 lumens.

How much can you expect to spend on an LED floor lamp?

LED floor lamps can range from $30-$150, depending on the features.

LED floor lamp FAQ

How long do LED floor lamps last?

A. The lifespan of an average LED lightbulb is approximately 30,000 hours, whereas a high-quality LED bulb can last over 10 years. If the bulb is integrated into the light fixture, the lifespan will increase since the power supply is external.

Can an LED floor lamp become a fire hazard if left on?

A. An LED bulb will not generate enough heat to start a fire because the power source is only used for light emission. This makes the bulb safer than an incandescent lightbulb that changes temperature and generates more heat.

What’s the best LED floor lamp to buy?

Top LED floor lamp

Brightech Helix LED Floor Lamp

What you need to know: Functionality meets fashion with this LED floor lamp that has a 20-year lifespan.

What you’ll love: This small but mighty floor lamp takes up minimal space, and it has an output of 1,800 lumens and three levels of dimming control. The weighted base keeps it perfectly positioned, while the unique shape and style complement a modern decor.

What you should consider: This light is extremely bright and can overpower a room with any additional lighting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LED floor lamp for the money

Brightech Sky LED Floor Lamp

What you need to know: Stable, safe and super bright, this LED floor lamp is over 7 feet high with a 13-pound weighted base.

What you’ll love: This long-lasting and energy-efficient lamp is bright enough to light an entire living room or bedroom. You can also dim the bulb during certain times of day, reducing potential eye strain. With a sleek, modern design, this functional and durable LED lamp can add brightness and style to your home or office.

What you should consider: This lamp cannot be used on a switch outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Trond LED Torchiere Floor Lamp

What you need to know: You can bring the outdoors inside and enhance all of the colors in any room with this LED lamp that offers bright natural light.

What you’ll love: This newly updated floor lamp has a lifespan of 40,000 hours, a five-level dimmer and touch-control systems. Made from aluminum alloy, the ultra-thin base is durable and won’t easily dent, while the pads will prevent it from scratching the floor.

What you should consider: This floor lamp only emits cool natural light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.