Which Asics trail running shoes are best?

Going out to a dirt trail to jog or run is a great way to stay in shape. However, running on a dirt trail is more strenuous than running on a smooth surface such as pavement, so you need to ensure you have the right shoes.

Asics is a top athletic wear brand offering many high-quality trail running shoes. For example, the Asics Men’s Gel Kinsei Blast Running Shoes are popular for runners because they have a durable build and foam cushioning that provides superior stability and comfort.

What to know before you buy Asics trail running shoes

Running surface

If you do most of your running on smooth or flat surfaces, you can wear trail running shoes, but you might benefit more from regular running shoes. Trail running shoes are engineered to provide more stability and traction on rugged terrains such as dirt trails where you might encounter grass, mud and debris. For that reason, they’re usually bulkier than traditional running shoes.

Size and fit

Trail running shoes should provide a snug fit, but you don’t want them to be too tight as they can cause sore feet if you wear them for extended periods. Most trail running shoes are robust, but they usually have a narrow shape and build, so they might be uncomfortable for those with wide feet. However, some models come in wide feet styles, so keep an eye out when shopping if it’s a concern.

Weight

Trail running shoes are more robust than traditional running shoes, but they’re still lightweight. Lightweight shoes are necessary for comfort and performance, but the feel can vary by individual, so while some shoes may feel light to someone else, they might feel heavy for you as you stride.

What to look for in quality Asics trail running shoes

Traction

It’s crucial to have trail running shoes that offer good traction. Dirt trails can be dusty and slippery, so shoes with a durable rubber outsole are a must as they help prevent slipping and sliding, which can potentially cause injury. Running outdoors also means you may encounter wet surfaces that can be even more unstable than a dry dirt trail, but the more traction your shoes provide, the lesser the chance of slipping or falling.

Protection

Your feet need to be well-protected against the elements, so many shoes have a waterproof membrane designed to help keep your feet dry. They also need to be protected from mud, small rocks, twigs, and other debris. Most trail running shoes have a sturdy outer construction that prevents debris from entering, which is crucial as it can make running uncomfortable or cause injury.

Color

Colorful shoes add style and flair to your running experience and are safer than dark-colored shoes if you run in the early morning or nighttime. Colorful details let drivers and other pedestrians see you more easily in the dark, lowering the chance of them not seeing you.

How much you can expect to spend on Asics trail running shoes

If you want a reliable and affordable pair of trail running shoes, you can get them for $50-$100. However, if you want something more comfortable and durable made with high-quality fabrics, you can expect to spend $100-$180.

Asics trail running shoes FAQ

How often should I replace my trail running shoes?

A. It depends on how much you use them, but trail running shoes generally should last at least three to six months. If you notice that the tread is worn out, it’s best to replace them since they no longer provide sufficient traction to run safely and comfortably.

What’s the difference between men’s and women’s trail running shoes?

A. The main difference is the shape of the shoes. Men’s shoes are usually larger and wider than women’s shoes, which typically have a narrow profile. It’s important to note that there is no functional difference between them.

What are the best Asics trail running shoes to buy?

Top Asics trail running shoes

Asics Men’s Gel Kinsei Blast Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a stylish look and are advanced engineered to deliver elite performance on rocky trails.

What you’ll love: They have a breathable knit upper and bright detailing for maximum visibility on early morning or late-night runs. The midsole contains two of Asics proprietary foam cushioning materials, making these shoes comfortable and lightweight. They also have a regular fit and offer a bouncy feel as you move.

What you should consider: Some customers find the sole too stiff and that the laces come undone easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Asics trail running shoes for the money

Asics Men’s Gel Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are made with high-end GEL technology and offer excellent performance on rugged terrain.

What you’ll love: These shoes are made with durable materials and feature GEL technology in the heel for increased shock absorption. The sockliner adjusts over time to the shape of your foot, and the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam cushioning in the midsole adds extra comfort and helps protect your feet against impact.

What you should consider: They’re not as lightweight as other trail running shoes, and the laces are thin, with some customers reporting squeaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Women’s Gel-Kahana 8 Trail Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable and offer excellent grip on a variety surfaces.

What you’ll love: These shoes boast a rear gel cushioning system for superior shock absorption and smooth, responsive transitions during strides. The dual-density midsole has plenty of soft EVA foam for added comfort and extra bounce-back.

What you should consider: They have a stiff sole for durability, but some customers find it uncomfortable for long-distance running.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.