The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women, 2021

Remarkable Women
Posted: / Updated:

Throughout the month of March, WREG is highlighting the many contributions women make in our community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar media initiative to honor the influence women have on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Remarkable Women airs each Tuesday at 6 p.m. in March. We will post their stories here as they are revealed this month.

Finalist #1

Crystelle Jones

Finalist’s Hometown

Memphis
She’s helping young artists stand out in South Memphis at the Harriet Performing Arts Center. Read More…

Finalist #2

Finalist’s Hometown

Read More…

Finalist #3

Finalist’s Hometown

Read More…

Finalist #4

Finalist’s Hometown

Read More…

Share this story

Latest News

More News