MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Finding your purpose in life doesn’t always come easy. Sometimes its trial and error before it clicks.

Shanika Walls considers it an honor to be recognized for her contributions to the workforce and her community. The native Memphian, who has 30 years experience in human resources, tells us how she found her passion.



The experience encouraged Walls to become a certified professional life coach. Her clients range from corporate executives to a barista working at a coffee shop, all trying to figure out if they have what it takes to get more out of life.

“A life coach is not a counselor so we don’t give advice. We’re not consultants so we don’t tell you how to do what you feel like, you want to do,” Walls said. “It’s so invigorating and it’s humbling, just to be able to say, to be able to help somebody think something through differently, changes their emotions. It changes their behaviors. It changes their actions.”

Walls founded Nova Lifecoach Academy and is now training others in the certification.

Walls, a new wife with a blended family of nine children, stays busy but still finds time to help her hometown in other ways. She volunteers at local food banks, supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, and the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. She also helps with job readiness for the Memphis Urban League.

“If you’re servicing humankind where they all can benefit, it’s just a rewarding experience,” she said.

Shanika Walls — certified at bringing out the best in people while living a life of service. That’s why she is one remarkable woman.