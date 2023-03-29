She spent years working as a lawyer and eventually found herself presiding over juvenile cases as a judge. Tonight we introduce you to a woman using her experiences in law now that she’s retired to help young girls and women reach their full potential. She is another one of the 4 finalists in our remarkable women contest.

Retired juvenile court referee claudia haltom founded a step ahead foundation to help girls reach their full potential. Plastered all over the organization’s conference room wall… Dreams of what they want to become.

A step ahead pays for free long term birth control implants for women of all ages… So they can plan when they give birth.

That’s something haltom saw a need for while serving in juvenile court.

Haltom says the implants are costly around 15 hundred dollars. A step ahead.. Connects with medical clinics around the city. They make appointments for the procedure, pay for it and provide transportation.

Another big component of haltom’s foundation… Scholarships. This is a drive by celebration for the scholars.

Since the foundation started 12 years ago its provided $1.7 million dollars in scholarships to girls going to college or trade school. Those receiving scholarships are not necessarily apart of the women’s medical program.

< helping young women plan their future is what this does and the scholarship is the ultimate of what we believe in and the scholarship is how you get ahead, how you finish school and how you wait for your future to evolve with babies.>

Haltom grew the foundation from infancy and it’s now in 85 of tennessee’s 95 counties.

Haltom turned over day to day operations to an executive director but because the organization doesn’t receive government funding, she still helps with fundraising. She plans to eventually turn over that responsibility .. So she can spend more time with her family. She’s thankful for all who’ve supported her in what she’s tried to do.

Claudia haltom spending her retirement building stronger families … And a better memphis at the same time. That’s why she’s one remarkable woman. Stephanie scurlock wreg news channel 3.

Applications for scholarships are currently being accepted from those young women going to college and trade schools. The application deadline is april 7th. Go a step ahead foundations’ website for information.