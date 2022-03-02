Finalist #1 Finalist’s Hometown One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More… Finalist #2 Finalist’s Hometown One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More… Finalist #3 Finalist’s Hometown One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More… Finalist #4 Finalist’s Hometown One or two lines about what makes this winner standout in her community. Read More…

Throughout the month of March, WREG is highlighting the many contributions women make in our community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar media initiative to honor the influence women have on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Remarkable Women airs each Tuesday at 6 p.m. in March. We will post their stories here as they are revealed this month.