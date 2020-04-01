“Yes, We’re Open”: Directory of Mid-South businesses still in operation

Many Mid-South local businesses have had to make major changes in their operations to keep their employees and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak. They want to let you know how you can support them during this time, whether that’s by buying gift cards for use at a future date, ordering online, or using a touchless interaction.

Businesses can fill out the form at the bottom of this page to be considered for listing in this directory. WREG will only list businesses who are clearly following CDC guidelines as well as state and local directives concerning business operations.

This page will be updated frequently with new listings. The first posting of businesses will be added on Friday afternoon, April 3.