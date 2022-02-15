MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CBS will run European Soccer some afternoons this season, and that means ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Inside Edition’ and possibly WREG News Channel 3 will be pre-empted.

Soccer games will run in the afternoon on the following Tuesdays and Wednesdays:

  • Feb. 15 and 16
  • Feb. 22 and 23
  • March 8 and 9
  • April 5 and 6
  • April 12 and 13
  • April 26 and 27
  • May 3 and 4

On these days, ‘Inside Edition’ will run at 1:35 a.m. the next morning and ‘Jeopardy!’ will run at 2:05 a.m.

The local news may also be delayed if games run late.