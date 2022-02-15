MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CBS will run European Soccer some afternoons this season, and that means ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Inside Edition’ and possibly WREG News Channel 3 will be pre-empted.
Soccer games will run in the afternoon on the following Tuesdays and Wednesdays:
- Feb. 15 and 16
- Feb. 22 and 23
- March 8 and 9
- April 5 and 6
- April 12 and 13
- April 26 and 27
- May 3 and 4
On these days, ‘Inside Edition’ will run at 1:35 a.m. the next morning and ‘Jeopardy!’ will run at 2:05 a.m.
The local news may also be delayed if games run late.