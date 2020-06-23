Programming change: Saturday, June 27 On-Air Posted: Jun 23, 2020 / 03:36 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 23, 2020 / 03:36 PM CDT In a pre-holiday message to consumers, an FBI field office is warning that “smart TVs” — televisions equipped with internet streaming and facial recognition capabilities — may be vulnerable to intrusion. The 2020 Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup will air on WREG at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Because of this, WREG will air “Best Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell” at 8:30 a.m. instead of its normal time. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction