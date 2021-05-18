Zoom fatigue and how it impacts your eyes

Many of us are using Zoom, Skype and Facetime to communicate during the pandemic, but all that screen-time could have a major impact on your eyes. Dr. Shiva Bohn with the Hamilton Eye Institute talks about that on Live at 9.

