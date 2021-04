Ingredients4 Scallops4 medium shrimp, peeled deveined, tail off1 cup breadcrumbs, plain1 clove garlic, minced1 bunch parsley1 tablespoon lemon zest¼ cup white wine3 -4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oilSalt and pepper to tasteShaved butter pieces

Preparation1. Preheat the oven to 450°.2. Clean the scallops and shrimp by washing under running water.3. In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, olive oil, parsley, garlic, a pinchof pepper. Toss to mix well. Add just enough wine so as to make the breadcrumb mixture holdwhen gently squeezed in your hand.4. Place one scallop and one shrimp into each ramekin and cover with the breadcrumb mixture; topwith a few of the butter shavings (which will make for a more crispy crust).5. Bake for 5-8 minutes or until the crust is golden. For grilling: place ramekins on top shelf of grilland close lid bake until crust is golden crown