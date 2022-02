Some big names in music and beyond recently decided to leave the streaming app Spotify in protest over one podcaster’s racial slurs and COVID-19 misinformation. But those protests aren’t the first time Spotify has been called to the carpet by the people in the industry.

One independent singer-songwriter from Memphis is among a number of musicians who decided to leave Spotify because of how little money the service pays artists.

We were live with Chris Milam to discuss his decision and more.