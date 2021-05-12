Why it’s so important to get kids as young as 12 vaccinted Live at 9 by: Eryn Taylor Posted: May 12, 2021 / 09:33 AM CDT / Updated: May 12, 2021 / 09:33 AM CDT The Mid-South and the rest of the county could soon open up Covid-19 vaccinations to children ages 12 and up. Dr. Miguela Caniza with St. Jude talks about why it’s so important that we get young people vaccinated. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction