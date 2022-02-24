Regular check-ups at the dentist are not feasible for many families across the Mid-South.



That’s why the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is opening its doors to young Memphis students today after being interrupted by the pandemic.



The program is back this year and helping dozens of kids get the vital dental care they need.



To learn more, we were live with Doctor Orpheus Triplett from UTHSC’s College of Dentistry

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction