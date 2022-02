As we observe Black History Month, we are recognizing the contributions of African Americans who help shape our world today.

Two Tennesseans friends are inviting you and your children on an adventure that will educate and inspire.

In their new book, a young girl named Ada explores the continent of Africa.

To learn more, we are live with the authors of “The Adventures of Ada” Sana Childers and Dr. Ogechi Egbujor.