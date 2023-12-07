In this video shared on our website, the band provides a sneak peek into their upcoming concert at Crosstown Concourse with a performance and details. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with Memphis TUBACHRISTMAS, a live event on December 9, 2023, featuring the rich sounds of tuba and euphonium players. From performer registration to the joyful performance, discover the festive atmosphere and unique sounds of over 100 musicians playing classic holiday tunes. Mark your calendars and join the celebration in person to experience this family-friendly event that promises to fill the air with the joyous sounds of the season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction