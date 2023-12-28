Watch this Live at 9 segment as we approach New Year’s Eve and shed light on the consequences of driving under the influence. In recognition of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Kelly Dobbins and her daughter Madison, with 20 years of experience in alcohol and drug testing, provide an eye-opening look at what happens after a breath alcohol test and how long drugs last in the hair shaft. Gain valuable insights into the crucial aspects of testing and its impact on road and workplace safety.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction