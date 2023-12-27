Join Kontji Anthony as we sit down with Troy Dixon, the visionary hotelier behind the award-winning Central Station. In this Live at Nine segment, Troy offers valuable insights into the current state of Memphis hospitality. From the challenges faced to the innovations driving the industry forward, Troy provides a compelling look into the heart of Memphis’s hospitality scene. Don’t miss this insider perspective from a key player shaping the city’s accommodation landscape.

