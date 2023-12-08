On Live at 9 Friday, the Mid-South was introduced to Metise Moore Sr., a Denver, CO native who now calls the Memphis Metro area home. Moore brings a wealth of diverse experiences, from his JUCO and Division 1 basketball days to his role as a highly accomplished executive-level sales professional and tech industry veteran. Moore shared his commitment to community service, after dedicating 24 years to coaching basketball, founding youth organizations, and playing a pivotal role in addressing water quality infrastructure gaps, notably in the Flint water tragedy. Watch this segment to learn more about Moore’s remarkable journey, leadership, and dedication to making a positive impact in both his professional and community endeavors.

