Meet Peppermint the dog as recently appointed Memphis Animal Services Director Ty Coleman shares exciting news for animal lovers! Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 16, as the shelter unveils a special adoption event to help you find your perfect furry companion while taking advantage of exclusive offers during this limited-time promotion. Don’t miss the chance to make a difference in a shelter animal’s life and bring home a new, loving friend.

