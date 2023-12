In an exclusive sneak peek, magician Steve Valentine visits the Live at 9 studio, leaving our own Kontji Anthony spellbound with mind-bending tricks and illusions. The Illusionists’ extraordinary magic show is set to captivate audiences at the iconic Orpheum Theatre over the New Year’s Eve weekend. Don’t miss the behind-the-scenes fun before the big show.

