The Explore Memphis Summer Reading Program

(NerdWallet) - I recently made a good deal on my third electric car, and it reminded me of how different the process is than shopping for an ordinary gas-powered vehicle.

While much of the conventional car-buying advice still applies, there are additional steps that, when done correctly, can save you thousands of dollars. Here’s the strategy I’ve developed over the past 10 years of electric vehicle shopping that will help you get the best deal on the right car.