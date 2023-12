Discover the secrets to active aging with Live at 9! The Bartlett Senior Center offers a plethora of activities, from billiards to ballroom dancing, ensuring Midsouth residents aged fifty and up stay vibrant. Meet Laura Meadows, the director of the choral group, as she shares how seniors thrive through exercise, camaraderie, and the joy of staying active. Watch for a glimpse into the golden years done right!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction