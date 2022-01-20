The United States is seeing an increase in some major diseases as nearly half of all American adults put off regular checkups because of the pandemic.



Now, there’s a push to get Americans back into their routine visits especially when it comes to screenings for things like cancer.



This morning, we are live with Doctor Lisa Richardson with the division of cancer prevention and control and April Donaldson, who was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer during the pandemic.

