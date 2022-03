Over the last five decades we have seen the number of women in politics skyrocket. But, those numbers are still not proportionate to the population. An upcoming event will provide insights, information and true stories from the campaign trail for women interested in running for election or running a campaign in Memphis and Shelby County. Live at 9 discusses “Run Women Run 2022” with Sherry Hewlett, the President of the League of Women Voters of Memphis and Shelby County.

