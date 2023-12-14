Pan Seared Seabass with Miso Orange Beurre Blanc (Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 each 6 oz. fillets ( skin on or off) which ever you prefer

3 tablespoons avocado oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

MISO ORANGE BEURRE BLANC

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon orange zest

3 tablespoons mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine)

2 ounces of dry white wine

Juice of two fresh squeezed oranges

1 tablespoon white or yellow miso paste, to taste

3 to 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pats

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Pat seabass dry with a paper towel; cut 2-3 slits into seabass skin, season with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a 12-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat until, hot but not smoking. Place seabass in the pan and sear until skin side is golden brown on one side, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn fillet over once, and finish cooking. Transfer to a warm plate while preparing the sauce.

In the same sauté pan used to sear the seabass, sauté shallots and ginger for 1 to 2 minutes. Add mirin and white wine. Cook until the liquid is reduced to about 2 tablespoons. Add orange zest and orange juice and reduce until syrupy. Stir into miso paste.

Turn off the heat, but leave the pan over the warm element. Whisk in butter, 1 pat at a time, adding each new piece before the previous piece has completely melted. Occasionally lift the pan from the heat to cool the mixture (the sauce must not get too hot or it will separate).

Pour sauce over warm seabass and serve immediately!