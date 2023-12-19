In this sponsored Live at 9 interview, Dr. Reza Ahmadian of Stern Cardiovascular offers key insights regarding coronary disease prevention. Dr. Ahmadian shares practical measures and strategies for maintaining heart health, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle choices, regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet. His insights provide valuable information on proactive steps you can take to reduce the risk of coronary diseases and promote overall cardiovascular well-being.

