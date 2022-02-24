Despite lower numbers in flu cases over the course of the pandemic, it remains an ongoing battle for health experts around the world.



St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is working on projects that involve not just the flu but COVID-19 as well. Doctor Stacey Schultz-Cherry is with the Infectious Diseases department at St. Jude and Ana Vazquez-Pagan is a graduate student at the children’s research hospital.



Their research includes the development of a vaccine that protects against both the flu and COVID-19 all at once.

