Memphis’ Soulsville Community is no stranger to global attention of the nation but they’ve really enjoyed a bonanza of good news recently.

First, the Soulsville Foundation learned it would receive $150 thousand in grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Days later, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music got put on a landmark map, the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

To discuss what these honors mean for the area, we were live Stax Museum’s executive director, Jeff Kollath.