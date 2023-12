Singer, songwriter Deonna Sirod performs her indescribable blend of pop, R&B, Future Soul, electronica, and ethereal vibes and shares insights into her influences, tour in Spain, commitment to art-driven causes, memorable performances at the Overton Park Shell and collaborations with her family. The artist shares her emotional journey behind her track “Turn Back the Hands of Time,” after losing her mother to cancer.

