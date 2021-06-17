SCS board member discuss budget, future of pre-K Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Jun 17, 2021 / 09:26 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 17, 2021 / 09:26 AM CDT The school budget and the future of pre-K are front and center for Shelby County Schools. School board member Miska Clay-Bibbs discuss where they stand on those issues in an interview with WREG’s Marybeth Conley and Todd Demers. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction