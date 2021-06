It’s been eight months since America lost Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and five years since the death of fellow Justice Antonin Scalia.

A lot has been said about their unique friendship, but no one has said it quite like our next guest, Derrick Wang, in his new opera coming to the Germantown Performing Arts Center in partnership with Opera Memphis on June 12.

A pre-show talk will be held at 6:15 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.