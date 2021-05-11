Peach Sorbetto with Chef Franco

Franco’s Fresh Peach Sorbetto
Sorbetto alla pesca
INGREDIENTS
2 lbs ripe peaches
2 cups sugar
1 quart water
2 T lemon juice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash and peel the peaches and cut into small pieces.
- In a large pot, pour in the water and, over medium heat, add the sugar and stir until
completely dissolved. Add the chopped peaches and bring mixture to a boil; add
lemon juice and cook for another 3 minutes.
- Remove from the heat. Use an immersion blender until peach mixture is smooth
with no lumps. Freeze for 6-7 hours, or until firm.
- To serve: remove from freezer 15 minutes prior and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint
- For Peach Nectar:Refrigerate instead of freezing. Add to Prosecco for the PERFECT Bellini!