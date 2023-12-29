One the last Friday of 2023, Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board Chair Althea Greene and Board Member Michelle McKissick addressed critical education issues. The board’s unanimous decision to narrow superintendent finalists to three non-local candidates sparked discussion on community engagement and transparency. They also took a stance on Tennessee’s school voucher program, the controversial A-F grading scale and the school infrastructure plan priorities.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now