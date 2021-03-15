Organization aims to create African American, LatinX entrepreneurs Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 15, 2021 / 09:29 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 15, 2021 / 09:29 AM CDT A Mid-South organization works with African American and LatinX students to arm them with the skills to become entrepreneurs. Lakethia Glenn with Lite Memphis talks about their goal and how you can help. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction