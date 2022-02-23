First Tennessee lawmakers allowed guns in vehicles.

Then they went against the advice of just about every law enforcement leader and allowed Tennesseans to carry guns without permits.

Now, they are considering a plan to expand gun rights even further.

As written, the proposal would recognize enhanced handgun permit holders as “law enforcement officers.”

Some fear the measure could lead to more violence.

To get that permit, all you have to do is pass an eight-hour safety course and pay a $100 fee.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich joins us now live.