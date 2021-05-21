New Covid-19 Community Council looks to get more people vaccinated in Shelby County

Dr. Nathaniel Boutee and Bennett Foster talk about the newly formed Covid-19 Community Council that now has dozens of ambassadors knocking on doors to educate their neighbors about the vaccine.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

