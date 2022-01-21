This week, the Senate took one step forward in approval of new congressional districts in the Volunteer State.

Opponents say that the map split Black voters in Davidson County into three different districts.

GOP leaders say the map that connects rural, suburban and urban reflects the ability for the county seat to gain multiple people representing its interest.

However, Democrats argue it’s a blatant power grab and could likely end up in court.



We were live with State Senator Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis and State Representative Mark White From Shelby County.