New business sends Memphis fans a taste of the city Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 1, 2021 / 10:04 AM CST / Updated: Mar 1, 2021 / 10:04 AM CST It’s a special delivery celebrating all things Memphis! A small company launched during the pandemic is making big strides bringing Memphis fans a taste of the Bluff City. Cristina McCarter and Lisa Brown talk about City Tasting Box on Live at 9. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction