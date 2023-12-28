In a thought-provoking Live at 9 segment, leadership expert Lisa Moore shares profound insights into the transformative power of incorporating a deliberate pause in leadership. Exploring the nuances of decision-making, effective communication and fostering a positive work culture, Lisa unveils the art of harnessing the gift of pause. This compelling discussion offers three valuable techniques for leaders seeking to navigate their roles with grace, mindfulness and a renewed sense of purpose.

