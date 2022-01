Earlier this week in his State of the City speech Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland reiterated his commitment to hiring hundreds of new police officers

MPD is hoping to hire 300 officers to go through the Academy and hit the streets, and a Career Expo happening this Saturday is a big part of that.

Applications will be accepted on-site and physical awareness tests will be given.

Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Cunningham joined us to talk about what it takes to join the best in blue.