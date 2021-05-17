Morgan, Jones on big plans for the city of Memphis Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: May 17, 2021 / 09:42 AM CDT / Updated: May 17, 2021 / 09:42 AM CDT From raises for police officers and firefighters to no tax increase, Mayor Jim Strickland has big plans for the Bluff City. City Council members Worth Morgan and Martavius Jones talk about the discussions on Live at 9. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction