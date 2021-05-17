Morgan, Jones on big plans for the city of Memphis

From raises for police officers and firefighters to no tax increase, Mayor Jim Strickland has big plans for the Bluff City. City Council members Worth Morgan and Martavius Jones talk about the discussions on Live at 9.

